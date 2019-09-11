Speech to Text for THN-THS Preview

welcome back... this is my 16th year covering high school football in the wabash valley... i had the privilege to cover a lot of victory bell games, there's not much else like it in the area.... when terre haute north and terre haute south meet on the gridion you just never know what's going to happen.... this year should be no different.....the braves enter friday night's showdown three and ohh, while the patriots are two and one... one thing has never changed in this rivalry, the passion the two schools have for winning the victory bell... south has it, but knows it won't be easy to keep it! <a lot harder to keep it sometimes, because other team has more motivation after losing it or not having it for a period of time. all know in a rivalry game anything can go definitely motivation because they want that thing in there hallway so they can ring it when they go by it. want them to be that way every friday.>