VCSC community meeting

you have just about two months before it's election day in vigo county. and county voters have big decisions to make. one of those is to vote on an operational referendum for vigo county schools. the pac "vote yes for vigo schools" has been holding community meetings to make sure the public knows exactly what they're voting for. news 10's sarah lehman was at one of those meetings tonight. sarah joins us live in our newsroom with more. patrece.. many people around the city and county are already gearing up for election day in november. and that includes the vigo county school corporation. "the quality of life as a society depends on everybody's quality of life." community members filled seats at dixie bee elementary wednesday night. that was to learn more about vigo county school's operational referendum. "it's all of our responsibility to help terre haute, help vigo county by helping our children be better educated which does nothing but improve everything including changing the world." the referendum is asking to raise county property taxes. so that the school can continue to function. superintendent rob haworth says if the school does nothing -- he predicts they will be bankrupt by 20-21. darlene hantzis (han-sis) has a daughter who goes to school at terre haute south. she says this issue is on all of us. "when we have good schools and our teachers are happy and being able to do the work they're so well prepared to do and our children are engaged and learning then they become better citizens. everyone contributes more to the community when they're better able to contribute. /// education is the magic key to a good society and a good community it just is." the biggest thing for a lot of people is the tax increase. everyone's property tax will increase about 16 cents. that will make up about 7 million dollars a year -- for 8 years for the school. hantzis says that number can sound intimidating. but when you break it down... "monthly it's less than 10 dollars a month i mean even for me for some people it's even less than that and that's a month. we are spending that i mean i spend that at starbucks we are spending that so lets choose to spend it in a way that we know is going to have a lasting difference and really change the lives of so many people for so many years to come." if you missed tonights meeting you have one more chance to joing in on the conversation. the next meeting will be tomorrow night. that will start at 6:30 at terre town elementary. reporting live in downtown terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to