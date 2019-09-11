Clear

Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can vote for these referendums. the election is just a few months away... but leaders are making sure they are prepared. on friday.. they're holding a mock election. you'll be able to ask officials any questions you may have. and leaders can walk through the process to get familiar with new voting rules. the mock election will be at the vigo county public library in meeting room b. its from 10 am to 2 pm.
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Another hot day but a cool down is in the near future.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 89

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Cookout for a cause: Giving back to the community one ribeye sandwich at a time

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute businessman honored during Boy Scout event

Image

THN-THS Preview

Image

VCSC community meeting

Image

Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected

Image

Getting ready for the census

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen