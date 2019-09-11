Speech to Text for Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

can vote for these referendums. the election is just a few months away... but leaders are making sure they are prepared. on friday.. they're holding a mock election. you'll be able to ask officials any questions you may have. and leaders can walk through the process to get familiar with new voting rules. the mock election will be at the vigo county public library in meeting room b. its from 10 am to 2 pm.