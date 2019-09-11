Clear

Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

trump's recommendations. some road work in sullivan county has wrapped up sooner than expected. state road 1-54 closed monday. crews have been sealing the pavement between the state line and state road 63. now.. the road is open. it was supposed to open at the end of the week. the indiana department of transportation says crews put all of the new driving surface down yesterday. today.. all they had to do was sweep the area. in-dot says the road still needs sealed and lines painted.. that will happen next monday.
