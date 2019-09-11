Speech to Text for Getting ready for the census

next year is next year is time for the census across the united states. leaders in one illinois county are educating their citizens on the upcoming changes that 20-20 brings. clark county, illinois officials hosted census bureau representatives today in marshall. news 10's dominic miranda was at the information session today. he joins us now live in our newsroom with more on why this was such an important step. census bureau representatives stressed today that the census trickles down nationally to a county level. the more people that are counted. . the more beneficial it is for the county. pk} this is curtiss cline. he is a civics teacher at marshall high school who worked for the census in 20-10. he was one of the many who went to the census training on wednesday. so he knows the benefit of using this information to get the word out. "a it only happens once every ten years and b just the newness of the digital environment of it will cause a lot of questions and its nice to have this information to be able to share." cline isn't the only one. clark county business leaders.and other members of the community met today in marshall illinois. they formed part of the complete count committee. the goal was learn about the 20-20 census so they can inform others in the community. it will have a pretty big update. "you know the fact that now it's going to be digital certainly is going to be a big change." people will be able to fill out forms online. warren lefever is the complete count committee chairman in clark county. he stresses educating people to fill out the census. when that happens, the county benefits. "they'll be much more willing to fill out those forms and let it go because the whole idea is we get more government money in this area because it's distributed on the basis of how many people are here." clark county estimates for every person that does not fill out the census. . the county loses 2 thousand dollars. that's a potential 20 thousand dollar loss... in the 10 years between each census. something cline wants to teach both his students and the community. "certainly that's something i can share with my students about like here's how we do it. kind of erase some of the fear of it that they can share with their parents." lefever says you can work for the census and help their efforts. there are 1 hundred and 11 openings in clark county and only 24 people have applied. you can visit 20-20 census dot gov slash jobs or call 1-800-job-20-20. reporting live in the newsroom. . i'm dominic miranda. . news10