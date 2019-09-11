Clear

West Vigo football

Vikings play at Northview

welcome back... for the first time this season west vigo football is ranked...the vikings are 15th in this week's 3a poll.... west vigo will put their three and ohh record on the line friday with a key wic road game at northview.... the knights and vikings are in a three way tie with north putnam for first place in the wic west division.... the vikes are off to a great start and they'd love to keep it going by beating northview for the first time since 2012! <it'd be nice and mean a lot to our community to final beat northview and get over the hump. everybody in our conference likes playing northview. they're kind of the big kid on the block. going to have to play a perfect game to beat them. that's our goal every year to try and play a perfect game. always a tough game for
