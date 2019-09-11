Clear

Wabash Valley woman set to bike 450-miles to raise awareness for opioid addiction

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

fundraising goal on september 4th. one woman will soon be pedaling her way across the midwest. and she's doing it for a good cause. jeannette krupp is the founder of "stay strong krupp". it's a non profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for opioid abuse and mental health. as part of her program....krupp will take a 450 mile bike ride. it starts in cincinatti, ohio. krupp says the city is number three in the country for drug overdoses. "just everyone's going to support and celebrate our communities that are falling apart. opioids are devastating our communities. finally people are stepping up and speaking about it to stop the stigma." the bike
