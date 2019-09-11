Clear

Terre Haute group works to reduce package material waste

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the "west quad"... pending a grant. there's another way to go green in the wabash valley. new for you tonight at 6... re-think inc." has started a new initiative to reduce the waste of packaging materials. the group has partnered with local businesses to reuse materials that would typically be thrown away. items like packing peanuts, bubble wrap and cardboard boxes can all be reused. people can drop off those items... then, businesses can use them for shipping needs. rethink inc. is excited to launch this opportunity. shikha bhattacharyya president of rethink inc. "it feels really good to be in this position. when we can try to make a difference and we can try to be a cleaner and better city." rethink inc. can also help handle larger drop-offs that can't fit inside the bin. for more information about how you can get involved... head over to our website at wthitv.com
