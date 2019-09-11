Speech to Text for 'It just drains on the good people that are here,' residents frustrated with petty crimes in their n

some terre haute residents are frustrated their lawn decorations are missing. you'll remember on news 10 first at five we told you about folks in the deming and 5th streets area who have been dealing with petty neighborhood theft. that's where we can find news 10's jada huddlestun in tonight's crime alert.. she shares frustration from residents and what measures they're taking to help stop the theives. i'm live here in the area where neighbors say someone is stealing their stuff. residents say they've been dealing with these issues for years.. and they're fed up. i spoke with a local man who shares his concerns for his missing property and what he's doing to try and stop it. michael carrel has been dealing with petty theft in his neighborhood for the last several years. from flags.. to garden gnomes.. to lights and plants.. the list of stolen items continues to grow. that's why resdients have become so tired of constantly replacing things. "it's these three houses. it's friends of ours that are on the other blocks. okay, so, it's not just us. it's a neighborhood problem. it's a senseless stupid crime." he's afraid the petty theft is just going to get worse. "it's enough that my wife gets nervous being here alone, because at some point it's just not going to be the little stuff. it's going to be somebody breaking in the house. it's going to be more." that's why they've taken steps to hopefully put an end to the missing items. "our neighbors and us we started putting up cameras and that's how i caught this guy on film. we've started.. i ordered more lighting for the house, so at night this is going to look like.. it's going to be lit up out here. we don't know what else to do to stop it." for the sake of the neighborhood.. and their wallets.. they hope these crimes will soon come to a stop. "i hope it stops, and for the betterment of the neighborhood it would stop, because it just drains on the good people that are here. they know the college kids are going to bring the neighborhood down." carrell says he has filed a police report.. but with it being such a small crime.. he's not sure what exactly authorties will be able to do. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news