Federal Railroad Administration releases report on Princeton train accident

news 10 has learned new information on what lead to a fiery train derailment in princeton, indiana. you're looking at the amazing video from that day right now. tonight...authorities are saying extreme heat played a factor in this incident. good evening and thanks for joining us. the federal railroad administration released a new report. it explains exactly what lead up to a train derailment and explosion in princeton, indiana last year. the derailment caused more than 1 million dollars worth of damage. it also created dangerous conditions for firefighters. "the fire ploom was shooting hundreds of feet into the air. realized real fast that we were going to have to make pretty quick decisions on what we were going to do." news 10 bureau chief gary brian breaks down the report and tells us what it was like for firefighters on scene. pk} "the federal railroad administration says that last years train accident here south of princeton was the result of misaligned tracks. they say that problem began just an hour and a half before the accident." on june 17th 2018 fire chief mike pflug was enjoying a relaxing fathers day. little did he know he was starting what would become a forty plus hour shift. "we felt the house shake and about two minutes later the neighbor comes beating on the door, all panicked, said they had seen an explosion." 23 cars derailed...six were hauling hazardous materials and two caught fire. thirty two people were evacuated and us 41 was shut down. "i was fortunate that i had a lot of support, i had a lot of help, i had a lot of people step forward to help." help came from the local, state, and national levels. making sure no one got hurt and the tracks were fixed in just days. the federal railroad administrations report details the events of june 17th. according to the report an inspector cleared the tracks during an inspection earlier that day. between that time and the accident, an area of track had become "thermally misaligned." that means the rails were hot enough to move. the fra believes a loaded coal train came through the area during the hottest time of day. they believe this caused the thermal misalignment which caused the derailment. chief pflug credits the quick work of his crew and those involved with making sure no one was hurt. "i couldn't be more proud of the guys on this department and gal. they, they stood up and did the job that they had to do." "the fire chief tells me that just a couple of weeks ago they worked with another train company to train for this type of event. in princeton, gary brian news 10."