Speech to Text for Clay County YMCA receives $14,500 in donations for Christmas Food Drive

"the clay county y-m-c-a" received "an early christmas present today" for their holiday food drive. representatives "of duke energy" and "vectren" presente "the clay county y" huge checks today! "duke energy" donated "10"- thousand-dollars. "vectren".. "45"-hundred. all to go toward "the y's" "christmas food delivery program". this is the 4th year for the program. it's to make sure kids are "not" hungry over the christmas break. ////// //////// "...we have a gap of approximately 22 thousand dollars to be able to take care of children this christmas. so that gap we are challenging the community to step up and other utilities to support this program..." //////// "fry says".. "duke energy" has donated more than "74"-thousand-dollars "to the christmas food drive" over the last