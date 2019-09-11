Clear

Wednesday Early Forecast

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight things will stay warm and summer like. overnight lows down to 70 under a mostly clear sky. tomorrow sunshine continues. day time highs getting to 88, but feeling like 90's. tomorrow night still warm. overnight lows down to 71, but later into the night we bring in a chance for showers. expect showers to linger into friday.
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Another hot day but a cool down is in the near future.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 89

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Cookout for a cause: Giving back to the community one ribeye sandwich at a time

Wednesday Late Forecast

Terre Haute businessman honored during Boy Scout event

THN-THS Preview

VCSC community meeting

Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected

Getting ready for the census

