Terre Haute Regional Airport leaders excited about eastside growth

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

was "not" listed. "brainstorming" is underway to develop "terre haute's eastside". while its still "in the beginning stages".. "local leaders" continue to mee about growing "the 46 corridor" we've told you before.. that "the terre haute regional airport" is leading the charge. airport executive director "jeff hauser says".. "the airport" holds a lot of land out east. they're looking to bring-in "an outside consultant". ////// ///////// "we're looking at a group that's actually done work around airports, around some of the bigger cities as well as smaller, economic development around the surrounding area of the airports. so we're trying to look at that and decide is that the right move, is that the way we want to go." //////// "hauser says".. they plan to meet "with the consultant" i a future meeting. "airport leaders" are also excited about work "along the west quad". "this morning".. "board members" voted to complete the next "3"-hangars pending a grant. that makes "6"-hangars total. "jeff hauser says".. the 1st "3" should be done around the end of october. those are already rented out. "hauser says".. "tenants" will hopefully be in before the 1st of the year. "next spring".. they hope to finish the
