Speech to Text for Company looks to move into former Pfizer lab in southern Vigo County

"a growing north-side business" could soon be moving "to the southern part of vigo county". this is new for you now at "5". "a-i-s gauging" has expressed interest in moving into "a former lab at pfizer" located in the industrial park. "the lab" has been vacant for "10"-years. "local officials" are trying to work-out a deal to sell the building and nearly "7"-acres for "1"-dollar. "they say".. this move would get the deterioriating building back on the tax roll.. and make sure it's maintained. "a-i-s gauging".. a web measurement and control systems company.. has