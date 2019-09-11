Speech to Text for 1 hour and 39 minutes that changed the nation, the Wabash Valley pauses to remember those lost durin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

forget". back in the wabash valley.. "several communities" are also commemorating the 18th anniversary "of september 11th" "this morning".. "a special bell ringing ceremony" was held on the indiana state university campus. "local 1st responders" rang a bell at "6"-different times. "each" signifying "an attack" or, "tower collapse". at 8:46.. flight-"11" struck the north tower of the world trade center. 9:03.. the south tower was hit by flight-"175". "34"-minutes later.. "the pentagon". 9:59.. the south tower collapses. 10:03.. united airlines-"93" crashes in a fiel "in pennsylvania". 10:28.. the world trade center north tower falls to the ground. in a matter of "1"-hour and "39"-minutes.. the landscape of the united states "was changed forever". //////// /////// "the freshman who came into indiana state this fall were born that year. so, we're quickly reaching the point where they've read about this event. so, it's incredibly important to annually lift up this opportunity and i think it will grow on this campus to just come out, stop for a few minutes, and remember those who ran towards danger as others were running away." "very humbling, very humbling. i feel honored to be here among the rest of these first responders. they're all heroes and just a very humbling experience."> //////// as we showed you yesterday.. "i-s-u" has also placed "american plags" on the lawn "between the welcome and career centers". "2"-thousand-"977" to be exact. "each one" representing "a life lost" during the attacks. "brazil" continued its annual memorial service "today" "community members", "police", "firefighters", "service members", and "city leaders" gathered "at forest park this morning. "even area 5th graders" joined-in on today's ceremony. "mayor brian wyndham says".. its important for this day "not" to be forgotten "wit our younger generations". "our news 10 cameras".. also caught "this september 11th flag display". every year.. "roselawn cemetery" places nearly "3"-thousand flags on its front lawn. "each one" representing "a life lost in the attacks". "roselawn cemetery" is located "on north clinton