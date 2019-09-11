Clear

Commissioner expresses concern about illegal dumping

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a vigo county commissioner says he's seeing more and more mattresses being dumped out in the county. and it's taxpayers that foot the bill for the cleanup. commissioner brendan kearns said the landfill increased its tippiing fees for trash removal. it's nearly $100-dollars per truckload now. kearns says he understands that some people cannot afford those fees. however, he also said simply dumping mattresses costs taxpayers in the end. (02.46.27) "we kind of did an informal study on what our cost is for pickup. it's about $1000 to do that. so if we had to go out on one day to pick up 8 mattresses at 8 different locations, that cost the taxpayers about $8000." /////// kearns said trail cams have captured some images of illegal dumping. but he said he expects this problem to get worse due to higher tipping fees
