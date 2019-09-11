Speech to Text for Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday at The Meadows

jon swaner talks with brad cress about oktoberfest. the terre haute german oberlandler club presents the 4th annual oktoberfest at the meadows. on september 13 & 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the meadows parking lot, enjoy german & american food & drinks served by the terre haute oberlandlers club. live music from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring jay fox & the bavarian showtime band, bavarian showtime band, joe polach & the st. louis express. free admission (812) 466-9839 facebook: german oberlandler club of terre haute