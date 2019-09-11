All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the 18th anniversary of nine-eleven. we remember it as a day where many lost their lives to a horrific tragedy. right now, you'll find roughly 3000 american flags on the indiana state university campus. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch live this morning. she has more on what the community is doing to take part in the anniversary. today is a sad day, but also a day to honor the lives taken too soon. in just a few hours local responders will ring a bell at different times. it's to mark the times of the 9/11 attacks. here's some video of the flags placed on campus. they represent each of the lives lost. that's exactly 2,977 lives. here are the details of when the bells will be rung. take a look at your screen for some of those times. one of the bells is the fire departments very own…one they use for fallen heroes. first responders tell us it's important we reflect on this day and remember all the lives that were taken too soon. reporting live from isu's campus, jk, news 10.

indiana governor eric holcomb has directed flags to be at half-staff today. its in remembrance of the victims of the 9-11 attacks. flags should be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

it's another step forward for the vigo county jail project. that's as the county council approved money to buy property for the location. they also approved establishing the maximum amount of the lease payment. that's what commissioners will use to pay for the actual jail. Lastly they voted to use the county's special purpose income tax revenues to pay for that lease. the next step is to open bids for construction crews. that's on october 3rd. that's when we'll see what the project will really cost. after that we'll be closer to breaking ground.

election day is coming up november 5th. terre haute voters will elect a new mayor and city council members. they'll also vote on two refereundums. those living in vigo county will also be eligible to vote for the referendums. one will help decide if a casino comes to terre haute. the other involves raising property taxes to help the vigo county school corporation with operating costs.

the knox county council approved an interlocal agreement. it's with the city of bicknell. in it the sheriff's office agreed to supply four deputies to bicknell. the city will pay for those deputies. the agreement comes after police chief terry streeming was put on leave in april. that left the department with only one full time officer.

happening today - coffee with a cop! scams, safety awareness and whatever else is on your mind will be on the menu today. members of the terre haute and west terre haute police departments, vigo county sheriff's office, and indiana state police will be there. stop by mcdonalds on wabash avenue in terre haute any time from nine until 11 this morning.

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers this morning. fruitridge avenue will close from college to hulman. that's from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m today and tomorrow. crews will remove some trees.