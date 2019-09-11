Clear

The 18th anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the lives lost

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of 9/11. In honor of the lost lives, several community members are coming together to reflect on the tragedy.

split to a personality conflict. it's the 18th "anniversary" of nine- eleven. we remember it as a day where many lost their lives to a horrific tragedy. community members are coming together to reflect on this day. right now... you can find roughly 3-thousand american flags on indiana state university campus. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch live this morning. she has more on what the community is doing to take part in the anniversary. today is a sad day.. but also a day to honor the lives taken too soon. in just a few hours local responders will ring a bell at different times... it's to mark the times of the 9/11 attacks. here's some video of the flags placed on campus. they represent each of the lives lost. that's exactly 2,977 lives. here's the details of when the bells will be rung. take a look at your screen for some of those times. one of the bell's is the fire departments very own...one they use for fallen heros. chief "fisher" of the terre haute fire department says it's an honor to take part in the ringing...to remember all of the first responders who lost their lives. "it's going to lives. who lost their lives. "it's going to be a sad day, "it's going to lives. "it's going to be a sad day, but what we can take away from that it's going to be a day of celebration where we remember our fallen and every other first responder." stay with us.. coming up you'll hear from terre haute police department... and their message for this day of remembrance. reporting live from isu's campus, jk,
