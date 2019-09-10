Speech to Text for Loogootee Volleyball

1a top ranked loogootee hosted north daviess.. lions strike first with the set from junior makenzie vanhoy to sophmore kylie vanhoy. that vanhoy connect works great together... cougars respond a few plays later with this knuckleball ace from junior megan marner. all lions after that though as loogootee would go on a nine point run. kylie vanhoy sets up makenzie vanhoy for this kill. makenzie had a team-high seven kills... loogootee wins three-nothing...the lady lions are now nine and ohh