Speech to Text for Race Car Drivers

welcome welcome back.... this years indianapolis 500 champion simon pagenaud paid a visit to the wabash valley tonight.... pagenaud, along with nascar cup driver ryan blaney and nascar xfinity series driver austin cindric signed autographs for over an hour for fans young and old at the new menards at the south end of terre haute.... pagenaud was definitely the fan favorite tonight....he said his life hasn't been the same since winning indy in may... pagenaud said he even got another surpise yesterday for winning the greatest spectacle in racing and it something that meant a lot to him... < i just got my baby borg yesterday from borgn warner. gave me a littler surprise, with the scalping of my dog next to my face. my dog was in victory lane. had a big impact.> 1a