Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures cooling down slowly tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures cooling down slowly through the week. tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly