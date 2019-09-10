Clear

Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures cooling down slowly tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures cooling down slowly through the week. tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Washington Volleyball

Loogootee Volleyball

Race Car Drivers

ISU Football

Parke Heritage

Tuesday Late Forecast

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

