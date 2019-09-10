Speech to Text for Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

one person dies by suicide every 12 minutes in the u-s. it's a startling number from health experts. that's why the community is coming together to raise awareness. september is national suicide prevention month. today... is world suicide prevention day. team of mercy held a candlelight vigil tonight. candles were lit in honor of those in the community who have been lost from suicide. their names were also shared. those in attendance say it's important to realize mental health and addiction go hand in hand. and we need to put a face on the tragedy.. to help remove the stigma of both. "..my family has struggled personally. i have a brother who's been in and out of rehab and i also have a cousin who passed away two years ago.." if you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide.. there is help. the national suicide prevention lifeline is available 24/7. that number is on your screen...