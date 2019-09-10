Speech to Text for Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

tomorrow. the four candidates for mayor in terre haute faced off for the first time tonight. there are four candidates up for election in november. republican mayor duke bennett.. democratic candidate karrum nassar.. and independents pat goodwin and shane meehan.. meehan was not in attendance. tonight's fourum was all about equality.. inclusiveness...and economic development. news 10's own richard solomon moderated the event. "citizens of action" hosted it. the group focuses on african american concerns and issues. leaders of the group wanted to give the candidates a space to discuss both their political and social plans for the city in front of the public. "hopefully we all have the opportunity to create some economic development, and create some employment opportunities, and some wealth into the community from having an engagement like this." there will be another debate in the coming months. that's happening at the indiana theater on october 2nd. it starts at 6:30 p.m. if you can't make it...news 10 wll be live streaming the event on