Speech to Text for Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

keep moving forward. at the top of our newscast we told you knox county leaders were deciding the fate of the bicknell police department. tonight.. the county council "approved" the interlocal agreement. "we'll be moving pretty quick here so we can get into a place where we've got stable law enforcement in the city of bicknell." news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live outside the knox county courthouse tonight.. he tells us what the future looks like for the bicknell police force. tonight's meeting was sandwiched between the county's budget hearings. after a brief discussion the council passed the interlocal agreement. in april bicknell's police chief terry stremming was placed on leave after an incident at the knox county prosecutors office. since then the question has been what will become of bicknell's police force. "it's been a very difficult process. we had to bring in a lot of different folks from different areas in the county, city. and this discussion began in late april." what began in late april came to a head at tuesday's county council meeting. "i've also spoken with atleast fifty citizens of bicknell that said we want our own police department." "i think that bringing, particularly the detective aspect of the sheriff's department, into the equation mitigates in favor." nat} "all those in favor say i....those opposed....and those that obstained." the interlocal agreement passed with a five to one vote...with president rob lechner obstaining. the sheriff's office will now hire four officers to suppliment the one remaining police officer in bicknell. all paid for by the city of bicknell. "we've been there for four months. a lot of running around. we've got the rest of the county to cover and we also have to cover bicknell at night. so we're ready to get the four guys, get them on, and get to work." "it feels pretty good to finally have this agreement in place. we're going to begin the transition now of working with the sheriff's department to get the nessisary equipment to them." bicknell will supply the department with equipment from their department as part of the agreement. this will be taken out of the city's first bill to the county. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.