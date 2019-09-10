Speech to Text for Vigo County Council votes on several issues involving jail

the bicknell city police department. and in vigo county.. leaders have approved money for county commissioners. that will allow them to buy the land for a new jail. news 10s sarah lehman is live in our newsroom tonight. she has more from tonight's meeting. patrece.... it was pretty tense tonight in the council chambers at the annex here tonight. the vigo county council had a lot of big decisions to make about the new jail project. specifically -- they voted on three things tonight. one -- was to allow more than 500 thousand dollars to go to county commissioners to be able to purchase the property on honey creek drive. that property you may remember will be used for a new vigo county jail. second -- they extablished the maximum amount of the lease payment. that's what they'll use to pay for the actual jail. last -- they voted to put the county's special pupose income tax revenues to pay for that lease. all of these agenda items were passed 5 to 2. councilwoman lisa spence bunnett and councilman chris switzer both voted against each recommendation. tonight -- spence-bunnett stood in front of the council and asked for them to table all of these items. she says she knows we need a new jail. but she believes if they were to analyze the structure more thoroughly -- they could a find a way to save the county and the tax payers money. in the end tonight...her motion failed. "i'm frusturated that we haven't taken an approach that allows to look at the whole picture so that we can make sure that each piece and each answer that we generate about how this project will go forward fits with everything else we need to do as a community /// "i am fully on board with the size design and location of the new jail /// what i hope we do not do is repeat the mistake of our predecessors by building and undersized inadequate jail in the name of cost savings only to find out our short term choices to save have resulted in error and greeater expense in the long run." so what's the next step? the bids for a construction crew will open on october third. that's when we'll see what the project will really cost. after that we're even closer to breaking ground. reporting live at vigo county annex i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.