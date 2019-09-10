Speech to Text for Paths to Progress in Sullivan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

paths to progress is in its "7"-th year in sullivan. the program is an initiative to improve the city's sidewalks. the city partners with homeowners to replace old sidewalks... if you do not have a sidewalk, the city will install one for you. the only expense to homeowners is the cost of the material. the city pays for "75" to "80" percent of the project. mayor clint lamb reports the city has installed 140 sidewalks since the program started. " this particular program, it's tangible. people see it. it effects the homeowner and it effects kids riding their bicycles, it effects elderly maybe coming through on a wheelchair. it's all ada compliant. // it's just a win-win regardless of your age and regardless of what neighborhood you live in." if you live in sullivan and you're interested in the program, contact the mayor's office. that number is at the bottom of your screen, 812- 268-5464.