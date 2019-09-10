Clear

Upgrades set for Sullivan pool

Upgrades set for Sullivan pool

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Upgrades set for Sullivan pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good news good news for sullivan residents... upgrades will be made to the current pool. new for you tonight at six.. the pool is set to re-open next year. plans are underway to make the bath house a-d-a compliant. a new pump house will also be built. city leaders say you can expect to see new concrete decking added around the pool. mayor clint lamb shares what residents can look forward to. "you're going to have your splash feature. you're going to have your traditional pool. and now, you will have a paid director who will work hand in hand with the volunteers on the sullivan pool committee." lamb says the city is hiring an aquatics director to help lead the pool and splash pad project. work is expected to start next
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

Image

Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen