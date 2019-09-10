Speech to Text for Upgrades set for Sullivan pool

good news good news for sullivan residents... upgrades will be made to the current pool. new for you tonight at six.. the pool is set to re-open next year. plans are underway to make the bath house a-d-a compliant. a new pump house will also be built. city leaders say you can expect to see new concrete decking added around the pool. mayor clint lamb shares what residents can look forward to. "you're going to have your splash feature. you're going to have your traditional pool. and now, you will have a paid director who will work hand in hand with the volunteers on the sullivan pool committee." lamb says the city is hiring an aquatics director to help lead the pool and splash pad project. work is expected to start next