Speech to Text for Salvation Army set to start a new program, teaching kids a variety of skills

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 a new program in terre haute is helping children learn a variety of life skills. the salvation army is hositng "take it on thursdays." it's a life skills and character building program. workshops will teach children everything from how to take care of a pet.. to how to use tools. it's open to all kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. the best part is.. the program only costs one dollar per week. those behind the program say they want to help prepare kids at an early age. "a lot of these children don't know how to do laundry, or properly bathe themselves. some of them can't boil an egg you know, so just basic life skills. we want them ot be prepared, and also if there's a fire what they do. who they call." workshops who they call." workshops begin october 3rd and run every thursday until december 5th. to register for the program.. you can head to the salvation