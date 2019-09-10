Speech to Text for How to protect yourself from Hep A

for you on news 10 nightwatch. the state of indiana has experienced a hepatits "a" outbreak since the beginning of the year. just over 11-hundred people have been hospitalized and 4 have died. vigo county is no exception to the statewide outbreak. right now... the county has 30 cases. it's given out nearly 19 hundred vaccinations. in tonight's health alert... news 10's dominic miranda takes us through the steps of protecting yourself from hepatitis "a". he also explains what to do if you are exposed. hepatitis is a nasty virus that has spread throughout the state at a rapid pace since january. i spoke with vigo county's health department and representatives over at union hospital. they educated me on the basics of hepatits "a". . they also gave me some advice to share on what to do to stay safe. you may not know much about the hepatitis a virus. so, we did some research for you. system infection control officer joe mckanna works at union hospital. he explained the basics of this troublesome infection. "hepatitis a is transmitted through fecal to oral route. hand hygene is vital." hepatits a is a liver infection caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or liquids. health educator at the vigo county health department roni elder says the virus is extremely contagious. "it's a very hardy disease. you can touch something and it can stay on there for quite some time. it's very important to stay clean and wash everything." that is why the virus spreads so quickly and caused the outbreak in indiana. symptoms of hepatitis a usually appear 2 to 6 weeks after someone is infected. they include fever, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes, diarrhea, and fatigue. it can range from being relatively mild to very severe. "the problem with hepatitis a and all other hepatitis's. . . it may lead into liver failure which is very dangerous. may need a liver transplant or could lead to death." if you do happen to get infected by hepatitis a. . . mckanna says you should rest. . drink fluids. . avoid tylenol or alcohol. those things are tough on your liver. but the best way to protect yourself from being infected. . is simply getting vaccinated. you can also do something more basic. "we actually have the vaccine for hepatitis a so you can always get that if you feel like you want to protect yourself even more. and then of course always washing your hands after you go to the bathroom." mckanna says the series of vaccines for hepatitis are very good and provide long term protection. if you want a vaccination. . you can visit the health department or your local health care provider. reporting live in the newsroom. . . i'm dominic miranda. . .