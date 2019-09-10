Speech to Text for 'It's just another store gone from Sullivan...' Customers react to Milburn Pharmacy closing after 91

y16fy after "91" years.. "milburn pharmacy" is closing its doors. "the pharmacy" is located on the square in sullivan. "september 26th" is the pharmacy's "last day of business". "all patient records" will then be transferred "to c-v-s". plans for the future of the building.. are still in the works. "1"-sullivan resident says.. she has been going "to milburn pharmacy" since she was a little girl. ////// ///////// "it's a fantastic store what can i say. it's just another store gone from sullivan and i'm hating every minute of it." ///////// coming-up at "6"-o'clock.. you'll hear from pharmacy owner.. "ed walker".. who share