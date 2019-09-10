Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear sky. mostly clear 69 under a lows down to overnight muggy again. night warm and 90. tomorrow topping out at time highs again with day sunny, and hot day. mostly summer like another sky. tomorrow partly cloudy 70 under a warm, down to lows stay overnight had today. of the heat we still feel some tonight we'll tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures cooling down slowly through the week. tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot again with day time highs topping out at 90. tomorrow night warm and muggy again. overnight lows down to 69 under a mostly clear sky. temperatures cooling down slowly through the week. after "91" years.. "milburn tonight we'll still feel some of the heat we had today. overnight lows stay warm, down to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow another summer like day. mostly sunny, and hot