Casino, school corporation referendum votes open to all registered Vigo County residents in November

Casino, school corporation referendum votes open to all registered Vigo County residents in November municipal election

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"election day".. is inching closer.. and "election leaders" want to make sure "voters are prepared". "the municipal election" in vigo county.. will not only let voters "in terre haute" pick their city leaders.. but also let "county residents" weigh-in on "2"-important referendums. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. spoke "with election leaders" today. she breaks down.. what "you" need to know.. before heading-out to the polls. /////// the upcoming november election is a municipal election. which typically means only voters in terre haute are eligible to vote for positions like the mayoral race. but.. "this election" there are two important referendums on the ballot. that means those in vigo county are eligible to weigh-in on those topics. one of the referendums will help decide "if" a casino will come to terre haute. the other.. involves raising property taxes to help the vigo county school corporation with operating costs. election leaders want to make sure this is a smooth election.. and they want everyone eligible to get out and vote. /////// ////// "so really simple, and you can vote anyway you normally would. early voting.. absentee.. on election day. anything like that......" /////// the last day to register to vote is october 7th. if you're not registered yet.. you can head over to the vigo county courthouse.. or visit our website wthitv-dot-com. there we've linked you to more information. wthi tv dot com.
