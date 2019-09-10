Clear

Vermillion County K9 set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

taking office". another wabash valley k-9.. will soon receive "a life-saving tool". meet vermillion county sheriff's k-9 "zeus". "vested interest in k-9s" donated a bullet and stab protective vest "to zeus". "his vest" will be embroidered with the words.. "honoring those who served and sacrificed". "the non-profit organization" has a mission to provide vests to every police k-9 across the country. to date.. more than "35"-hundred vests have been donated. "zeus" should receive "his new vest" within the next couple months. to learn more about "vested interest in k-9s".. or, how you-at-home can donate.. hop on over to our web site at "w-t-h-i
