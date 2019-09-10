Speech to Text for Vigo County commissioners discuss Tiny Homes Tuesday meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also.. at today's "commissioner meeting".. "leaders" discussed the idea " tiny homes". "last week".. "the terre haute city council" approved the re-zoning of an area "on chase street". workers "from mental health america of west central indiana" will build "the tiny homes." it's just like the name says. they are "miniature houses". the hope is.. that "the homeless" and "mentally ill" will be able to use them. "commissioner brendan kearns says".. he is fully behind the move. "he says".. "last week's vote" could open doors to more tiny homes coming