Speech to Text for Two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County

closed for nearly "6"-hours. a traffic update for you now.. on a crash we 1st told you about "on news 10 nightwatch" last night. the east bound lanes of interstate-"70" are open now " clark county, illinois". but that was "not" the case after "a serious crash" near th martinsville exit. this picture is from "the casey police department". "illinois state police".. tell us.. "4"-semi trucks were involved. "2"-people were hospitalized. again.. "all lanes of traffic" are back to