Speech to Text for Name released in fatal weekend train incident in Clinton

we now know the name "of the victim" involved "in the deadly train accident" from this past weekend. "clinton police say".. "41"-year-old "deborah wil-banks" "of clinton" was killed. it happened near the "900"- block of north 7th street "early sunday morning".. her official cause of death "is still under investigation". however.. "c-s-x" released information yesterday.. stating "a train".. hit a pedestrian on the railroad tracks. "the tracks" were