Speech to Text for Firefighter charged with five counts of child molestation asks the judge for bond consolidation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a terre haute firefighter".. appears before " vigo county judge" this morning. we continue to follow "rodger plunkett the 2nd's case". you may recall.. "plunkett" was arrested "last week" on "5 counts "of child molestation". "3"-charges are based on "1"-victim. the other "2".. are based on a 2nd victim. "court documents show".. that "the abuse" happened between 19-98 and 20-05. "today in court".. "plunkett" asked "the judge". for a "10"-percent consolidatio on his "100"-thousand-dollar bond. that is to be discussed "at another hearing". "plunkett" remains "in the vigo county jail". as for his status "with the terre haute fire department".. "chief jeff fisher".. tells "news 10".. plunkett's status.. "at the moment".. remains "suspended with pay". "plunkett" is to have "no contact" with the alledged victims. he will return to court "on october 3rd".