Speech to Text for Vigo County School to try and reach settlement with ESG

issue." /////// "the vigo county school corporation".. seeks "millions of dollars" from a company.. that "it says" overbilled them. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, september 10th. /////// "last night".. "the vigo county school board".. authorized "the school corporation".. to reach a settlement "with energy systems group". "if" a settlement can "not" be reached.. "a lawsuit" may be filed. in our top story for you this afternoon.. news 10's "jon swaner".. explains.. "what this all means". //////// //////// the company in question is energy systems group in indianapolis. if that name sounds familiar to you... it's the same company that's implicated in the bribery case filed against former superintendent danny tanoos. current superintendent dr. rob haworth said the school corporation will now look at all projects it contracted with e-s-g. haworth said he would not elaborate specifically which projects were over bid. nor would he elaborate on how much the overbidding reached. but the losses are significant... in the millions of dollars. haworth says the projects with e-s-g date back as far as 20-02. "it is challenging to look back on those projects, but again, i believe that in the end doing our due dilligence for our entire community is important, and i think that's what our school board is doing." of course, coming up in less than two months.. vigo county voters will vote on a referendum. if passed, property taxes will increase, which will benefit the school corporation by $7 million dollars each year for 8 years. i asked dr. haworth if this would action proceed without the referendum. his answer is quite interesting. i'll have it for you tonight on news 10 at six. back to you. ///////