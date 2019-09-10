Speech to Text for Community Spotlight: Habitat for Humanity

Community Spotlight is sponsored by WTHI TV in Terre Haute Savings Bank it's crazy how much a roof can affect someone's quality of life the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity completed its first build in 1989 and just finished it says I'll be at home this year but the nonprofit doesn't just build homes it builds hope to Gabriella, Larry is he community outreach director most of the people that come to us as that are their last resort and it's not always something they want to do but just to be that kind of be able to make an impact even if it's small means a lot to me you can help raise the next home the September and you don't need experience you can also volunteer in the Habitat ReStore obviously would love to help as many people as we can but not all relies on volunteers and donors contact get involved