All You Need to Know for Tuesday

interstate 70 remains closed in clark county, illinois. that's after what police say was a very serious accident. this picture is from the casey police department. it happened late last night near the 137 mile marker in illinos. that's near the martinsville exit. at this time, there's no word on injuries.

a traffic alert for drivers in sullivan county. part of state road 154 is now closed. it spans from the "state line" to state road 63, near graysville. local traffic can get through... the indiana department of transportation says others should take a different way. road repairs should last about a week. and today in vincennes vigo and sixth street will be closed. crews will be doing pavement repairs.

the vigo county school corporation says energy systems group owes it a lot of money. we expect to learn more about that later today when superintendent rob haworth holds a news conference. e-s-g is implicated in the case against former vigo county school superintendent danny tanoos. he faces felony bribery charges for improperly steering contracts to e-s-g that totaled in the millions of dollars. the board feels e-s-g overbilled the corporation. Now the school board wants to recover losses caused by the group. of course news 10 will be at today's news conference and have more later on news 10 at midday and wthitv.com.

indiana state university will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks tomorrow morning. local firefighters and police will ring a bell at six different times. right now about 3,000 american flags stand at i.s.u. it's to honor the lives lost. meanwhile, vincennes university is also marking 9-11. students, first responders, and the public will honor victims with a memorial stair climb. the climb will be held at the p.e. complex on campus from six until nine p.m.

later today we could learn more about the case of a local firefighter accused of child molestation. the vigo county prosecutor's office filed formal charges against rodger plunkett the second. he faces five felony charges for child molesting. three charges are based on one victim. the other two are based on a second victim. we also now know a judge granted a search warrant in the case. police served the warrant last week. the prosecutor's office says we may be able to learn what police seized later today.

a new law takes effect january first in illinois concerning smoking. it makes it illegal to smoke inside your vehicle with anyone under age 18. that includes cigarettes, pipes, cigars and marijuana. the law is in effect whether the car is stopped or the windows are rolled down. the goal is to help reduce young people's contact with 2nd hand smoke. the violation would result in a fine of up to $100 for the first offense. the second offense would not exceed $250.

here's a chance for you to speak directly with the candidates running for mayor! "citizens of action" will host a mayoral forum this evening. it will take place at booker t. washington community center. it begins at 7 pm. some of the topics surround education, economic development and employment. you are encouraged to bring prepared questions to ask. each candidate will have one minute to respond. if you can't make it this time there will be another meeting october 2nd. reporting from booker t. washington, jk, news 10.

happening today - parke county will hold it's national night out. festivities will begin at 4:00 this afternoon and will wrap-up around 8:00. the free event will be held at the parke county fairgrounds. there will be food, drinks, monster trucks, rides, and of course up close and personal time with local 1st responders.

tuesday: mostly sunny, hot. high: 90 tuesday night: partly cloudy, still warm. low: 72 wednesday: mostly sunny, hot again. high: 91