Citizens of Action to host mayoral forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 90

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, still warm. Low: 72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 91

Detailed Forecast:

Today will start the warming trend as we move through the week. Conditions will be hot as we move through the afternoon with highs in the lower 90's. Mostly sunny skies will take over today and partly cloudy conditions will move in tonight with lows in the lower 70's. Tomorrow sunny skies will return and temperatures will continue the Summer-like rise to the lower 90's.