Speech to Text for Griffin Comer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

want it bad.> at both stops i made monday terre haute north coach chris barrett and terre haute south coach tim herrin said controlling the line of scrimmage would be a big factor in who wins this years victory bell game.... because south's massive oline has just been dominating people this season... one of the guys up front in senior griffin comer committed today to play college football for the sycamores... indiana state is getting one bad boy up front.... he's six-five, 295 pounds...lat year he earned all-state and all-conference.... comer picked indiana state over, iu, ball state, western illinois, cincinnati toledo, army