Speech to Text for Local sports teams hold friendly competition to help raise money for childhood cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ios and android. area sports teams are battling to raise money for childhood cancer. and its all happening tomorrow. last week we told you about the 'p-s we love you fundraiser with local sports teams. its to help fund testing for cancer patients at riley hospital for children. saturday...indiana state university raised more than 549 dollars.. rose-hulman raised more than 522 dollars. the south vermillion is challenging terre haute north to raise the most money. its happening from 5 to 8 tomorrow night. the wildcats will be set-up at the clinton mcdonalds. the patriots.. at the lafayette avenue location in terre haute. mcdonalds will also donate a portion of its proceeds during that