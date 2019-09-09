Speech to Text for Groups work to prevent veteran suicides with 22 Push Up Challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lifeline dot org 22 veterans commit suicide everyday. you can help fight that number.. that's by joining in on the 22 pushup challenge. the hamilton center in terre haute is once again bringing groups of 22 people.. to do 22 pushups.. over the next 22 days. today was the kick-off with the wabash valley jeep junkies. "education, engagement, that's what we are all about. we want to just raise awareness and bring it out of the shadows." for more about the challenge.. or ways to prevent suicide you can contact organizers directly. that information is at the bottom of your screen. its m-v-p at hamilton center