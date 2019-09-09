Speech to Text for THN Volleyball

sullivan volleyball visited terre haute north..... great set by sullivan's madalyn rinck for asia povlin who sends this one home with authority.the future sycamore had 16 kills.... patriots start a bit of a run thanks to their senior. first ericka funkhouser with the kill. set by victoria elden. later in game one... bad dig by the arrows leads to an easy play at the net for north senior abigail wright. she has used her length to dominate the net this season..... terre haute