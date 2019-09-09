Speech to Text for Crews on the scene of a serious crash on I-70 in Clark County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. we're learning more about what police are calling a very serious accident on i-70 in illinois. this picture is from the casey police department. it happened near the 137 mile marker in illinos. that's near the martinsville exit. we're still working to get details on the crash... but we can tell you that the east bound lane in that area is closed. west bound traffic is moving very slowly. crews expect to be cleaning the area for the next several hours. so, they're