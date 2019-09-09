Speech to Text for School board approves measure to take action against ESG

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. energy systems group could be paying a lot of money back to the vigo county school corporation. "i think it could be very much so in the millions" e-s-g is implicated in the case against former vigo county school superintendent danny tanoos. tonight.. the school board approved to take action against the company. news 10's sarah lehman was at the school board meeting. she joins us now live from the corporation building with more on a possible lawsuit. patrece.... it was an action that wasn't on the regular school board agenda tonight. that was to take action to either file a law suit or negotiate with energy systems group. we've told you before former superintendent danny tanoos faces felony charges for allegedly awarding contracts to e-s-g. according to board president jackie lower the company helped to provide updates on different lighting and electrical parts in the schools. tonight -- the board has approved for their district attorneys to either negotiate with e-s-g or file a lawsuit. that would quote recover damages caused by the defendants end quote. "well when you think about what the cost of our projects were and you look at dollar amount to what esg admits to making on those projects we struggle with what the industry standard is and what we paid for the cost of those projects /// i do know we're engaged in conversation with esg and hopefully we can resolve this fairly quickly." news 10 will continue to follow this story. we will have more from superintendent haworth tomorrow right here on news 10. reporting live in downtown terre haute. i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. also at tonight's meeting... 3 more schools will officially be "pre-kindergarten" schools. tonight... board members approved changing hoosier prairie, sugar creek consolidated, and sugar grove from k through 5.. to pre-k through 5. currently, those schools receive title one funding for pre-k. tonight's vote was an official change in the schools' configuration. and...two organizations are now publicly voicing their support for a vigo county school referendum. the vigo county taxpayers association and the wabash valley community foundation "support" the cause. superintendent doctor rob haworth is giving "you" more chances to learn about that referendum. he's hosting another series of community meetings. the first is tomorrow at lost creek elementary. there will be another wednesday at dixie bee elementary.. and terre town elementary on thursday. all meetings start at 6:30 and end at about 8 p.m. you can find those times and dates again on our website. that's wthi tv