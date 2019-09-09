Speech to Text for Victory Bell Preview

not just welcome back... welcome back... its not just any week for high school football in the wabash valley, its victory bell week.. terre haute south and terre haute north friday will be renewing their rivalry on the northside.... the braves and patriots hit the practice field this afternoon for their first preparations for friday's big game... neither team has to be motivated for this one, winning that victory bell means everything to these two schools and right now it belongs to terre haute south! <we don't want to be that senior class that loses the bell. we don't want them to have that luxury. ringing that bell is probably one of the best feelings you get, especially in high school football. i really want it bad.>