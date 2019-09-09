Speech to Text for Smoking in the car with a minor to become illegal next year in Illinois

"illinois" is the latest state to ban smoking in cars when there are children. it's part of an effort to protect children from the potentially dangerous side-effects. experts say second-hand smoke can lead to: a greater risk of sudden infant death syndrome... more frequent and severe asthma attacks.. increased risk of ear infections and fluid build-up.. and... respiratory infections. news 10's jada huddlestun is live in our newsroom she breaks down what the new law is and how smokers feel about it. the law bans smoking with a minor in the car.. that's even if the car is stopped.. or the windows are rolled down. the ban includes cigarettes... cigars.. pipes.. and marijuana. two local women shared how they feel about the change. ashley fitzgerald and ellen leitch have both been smoking for years. they feel this new law isn't going to make much of a difference. "i would not smoke with the window up. i don't want that." "i feel like any smoker does not smoke with the windows up. even by themselves, let alone if there was another person or a child in the car. myself if i do have a ciagarette in the car and my child gets in the car i roll the window all the way down." they say there are constantly new laws aimed at smokers. "i feel like there are so many other things that could be helped that just really are pushed to the side, because they want to target smokers because it's an easy ticket or it's an easy tax. really there are so many other things effecting our children and harming our communities and our smaller towns, but they're not worried about that." ???xxx says she understands the second hand smoke concerns.. however, she thinks there are other laws and fines that should be a bigger priority. "i understand there's health reasons behind things like that, but it seems like another fine. another ticket and something for them to write out." the law goes into effect january first. the violation would result in a fine of up to 1-hundred dollars for the first offense. reporting live in the newsroom. jada huddlestun. news 10. news 10.